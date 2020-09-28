Azerbaijan's actions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict comply with int'l law - Kazakh expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.28

Trend:

Azerbaijan's actions in the current situation within the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict fully comply with international law, Kazakh political expert Islam Kurayev told Trend on Sept.28.

"All actions of Azerbaijan are within the framework of international conventions. Azerbaijan is conducting military operations on its territory for its own territorial integrity, that is, it protects its sovereignty,” Kurayev said. “It should be noted that, according to all international conventions and international law, the troops of any other country, that are located on the territory of any state are regarded as occupational one, and, in turn, the country, the territory of which they occupy, has every right to use military force to protect its borders.”

Commenting on the development of events on the line of contact of troops in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the expert noted that the Azerbaijani army demonstrates significant successes.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4).

The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said Sept. 27, 2020, that Ashaghi Abdulrahmanli, Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district were liberated.

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.