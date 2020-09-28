Ukrainian MP: Imposing sanctions may force Armenia to return Azerbaijan's occupied lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Ukraine fully supports sovereignty and inviolability of the Republic of Azerbaijan within the internationally recognized borders, Ukrainian MP Volodymyr Kreidenko told Trend on Sept. 28.

The MP made the remarks following Armenia's recent military attack on Azerbaijan.

Kreidenko stressed that almost 30 years have passed since the adoption of four UN Security Council’s resolutions, which, however, are not being fulfilled.

While commenting on the possibility of imposing international sanctions against Armenia, Kreidenko expressed support for this idea.

"Imposing of sanctions can force Armenia to comply with international law and return the occupied lands to Azerbaijan,” the MP said. “There mustn't be any territorial claims in the modern world. We do not live in the Middle Ages.”

"Today, there are completely different values ​​and principles in the world, however, unfortunately, some leaders of certain countries, who imagine themselves as “great emperors” have not yet understood this.”

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.