Member of Senate of Pakistan: Armenia clearly imposing war on Azerbaijan

Armenia is clearly imposing war on Azerbaijan, Member of the Senate of Pakistan Anwar ul Haq Kakar told Trend.

Commenting on the Armenian strikes on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi and Absheron district, Kakar said that these attacks are another example of Armenian aggression and Armenia is clearly the aggressor here.

“We condemn these attacks. Armenia is imposing war on Azerbaijan, which clearly is only trying to secure its legitimate right on lands of Nagrono Karabakh. We stand shoulder to shoulder against this sheer use of brute force,” Kakar said.

Talking what should be the reaction of international community on these clear displays of aggression, Kakar emphasized that international community should take measures to halt Armenian aggression and play its role to bring just peace in the region.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

