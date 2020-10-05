Afghan 'Qızılbash' Solidarity Council of Afghanistan voices support to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5
Trend:
The "Qizilbash" Solidarity Council in Afghanistan has issued a statement in support of Azerbaijan on its Facebook page.
The statement said that Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan and the historical territories of Azerbaijan were occupied by Armenia. It was stated that Armenia must leave the occupied territories immediately, as mentioned in UN resolutions.
The statement expressed support for the Azerbaijani state in the right struggle for the liberation of the occupied territories.
