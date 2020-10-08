Armenian armed forces defeated in more directions of front line
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.7
Trend:
On October 7, during the day, as a result of the strikes inflicted by the Azerbaijan Army during the combat operations conducted in various directions of the front, Armenian armed forces suffered heavy losses, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense.
As a result of the strikes inflicted by Azerbaijani troops, up to ten tanks, six D-20 guns-howitzer, one self-propelled artillery "Akatsia", up to thirty vehicles, and a large number of Armenian troops manpower were destroyed.
A group of soldiers of the units located in the defense responsibility area of the 1st and 7th regiments of the Armenian armed forces, leaving their combat positions without permission, fled.
