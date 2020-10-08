Int'l organizations' attitude caused Armenia to be spoiled, to engage in new occupation activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Encouraged by the indifference of the international community for years, Armenia pursued its aggressive steps with new attacks on civilians, Khalid Al-Shafi, Editor-in-Chief of Qatar’s The Peninsula newspaper wrote, Trend reports citing the article

“The occupation of part of Azerbaijan’s territory, particularly Karabakh, where Armenia massacred people, has been going on for nearly 30 years. Encouraged by the indifference of the international community for years in the face of these massacres and invasions, Armenia pursued its aggressive steps with new attacks on civilians. Azerbaijan then took action to save its occupied territories and is now reclaiming the regions that Armenia captured,” Al-Shafi wrote.

He noted that Turkey is and will be standing by Azerbaijan’s state and people in the just cause of “one nation, two states” motto as it has done so far.

“The states and the international structures claiming that they took the so-called initiative to solve this regional problem, unfortunately, condemned the problem to a deadlock until today. The attitude of these states and institutions caused Armenia to be spoiled and to engage in new occupation activities. The Karabakh issue has been the most important crisis matter of the Caucasus for the last 30 years. Azerbaijan’s decision to solve this problem, which has been inconclusive for years and has become unbearable with the soaring attacks of Armenia, with an actual struggle, is a necessity of history, law, and the facts of geography. To solve this problem permanently, it is necessary to implement UN resolutions and to fulfill the requirements of international law,” Al-Shafi said.

Al-Shafi noted that Armenia, which does not hesitate to be aggressive and hostile at every opportunity, is the biggest obstacle to peace, stability, and tranquillity in the region.

“This attitude of Armenia is an indication that it wants to create a wide-scale conflict area in the region. The most recent process has revealed who truly stands for peace. I repeat my call for the international community to see this fact and abandon the double standards it has been implementing for years and take steps to end the occupation of Armenia on Azerbaijani territory,” he said.