Armenia trying to deceive international community, Trend News Agency's editor-in-chief on Al-Shurug TV channel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

Editor-in-Chief of the Trend News Agency, Rufiz Hafizoglu, during his speech on the Algerian Al-Shurug TV channel, noted that Armenia is trying to deceive the international community.

The chief editor stressed that the main goal of Azerbaijan is to liberate its occupied lands.

“Military operations are taking place on the territory of Azerbaijan, not Armenia,” Hafizoglu said.