EU to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on October 12
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9
Trend:
The foreign ministers of the 27 EU member states will discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at the upcoming meeting on October 12, taking into account the results of the planned meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, a high-ranking EU representative told reporters in Brussels, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold talks in Moscow. We'll take a look at the results of the meeting and on Oct. 12 we'll discuss how the EU can contribute to the settlement of the conflict," said the representative.
