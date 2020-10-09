Footage of Azerbaijani Talish village liberated from occupation (VIDEO)

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 October 2020 21:26 (UTC+04:00)
Footage of Azerbaijani Talish village liberated from occupation (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated the video footage from Talish village of Tartar district, liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

Trend presents the video footage:

