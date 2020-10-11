Armenia in any case to be forced to withdraw from Karabakh - Georgian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11

The signing of a ceasefire agreement for humanitarian purposes is a law of war, it is a necessity, President of the "Caucasus International Center for the Study of Geohistory and Geopolitics" Guram Markhulia told Trend, commenting on the results of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the initiative of the Russian foreign minister.

As the expert noted, unfortunately, there are wounded on both sides, and there are also prisoners of war, and it takes time to exchange them.

"As for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, I will note that Azerbaijan has been repeating this to the entire world community for 30 years, while the call of the Azerbaijani leadership has not reached the Armenians. But now, when the status quo has really changed, Armenia is forced to sit down at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on the phased withdrawal of the occupation troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Only these conditions will satisfy Azerbaijan," Markhulia said.

According to him, naturally the best way is a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"War is terrible, and one truth must finally reach the Armenian leadership: in any case, it will be forced to withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh," Markhulia said.

According to the expert, if a peaceful solution to this conflict is possible, then this chance should not be missed.

"The Armenian side is trying to bomb cities that have nothing to do with the occupied territories. We already see that Armenia is in crisis and therefore its leadership is constantly striving to involve other countries in the conflict, asking them for help," Markhulia said.

