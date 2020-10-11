Attacking civilians with destructive missiles out of theater of military operations - war crime, Azerbaijani top official says
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11
Trend:
Attacking civilians with destructive missiles out of theater of military operations is war crime and military crime, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports citing Hajiyev's Twitter.
“Attacking civilians with destructive missiles out of theater of military operations is war crime and military crime. It is manifestation of immoral behavior of Armenia's political-military leadership,” Hajiyev wrote.
