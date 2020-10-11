Night attack on Ganja in center of Turkish media attention (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Turkish media widely cover another rocket attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja city, committed by the Armenian Armed Forces at two o'clock in the morning on October 11, Trend reports.

The Turkish TRT Haber TV channel conducted a live broadcast from the scene where civilians were subjected to a massive attack.

In connection with the nighttime shelling of Azerbaijani civilians in Ganja, the Turkish Hürriyət newspaper prepared a news story under the "Insidious attack of Armenia" headline, and the Sabah newspaper - "Armenia hit children".

The Armenian Armed Forces launched a treacherous attack on Azerbaijani civilians at 2 a.m., firing rockets at an apartment building in the center of Azerbaijan's Ganja, which is located dozens of kilometers from the combat zone. As a result, seven people were killed, 33 people were injured, and numerous civil infrastructure facilities were seriously damaged.