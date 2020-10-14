World needs to see Armenia for what it is - propaganda machine using lies, manipulation for support - US military expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The world needs to see Armenia for what it is, a power hungry propaganda machine that uses lies and manipulation to gain support by blinding everyone with false truths and hiding behind religion, US-based military expert Benjamin Minik told Trend.

Minik explained that Armenia is hell bent to inflict as much damage as possible on Azerbaijan.

“They publicly announced that they would attack civilian targets and cause chaos to force Azerbaijan to allow them to maintain position in the occupied territory,” Minik added.

Commenting on the Armenian attack on Azerbaijani Ganja city, Minik said that while taking out infrastructure is the first and primary goal during a war, Armenian armed forces have gone beyond that and attacked women and children.

“This shows that the real target was not the occupied territories at all but an attempt at further expansion. The world needs to uphold the UN resolutions and established boundaries and borders. The Armenians are violating international law by refusing to withdraw from Azerbaijan,” Minik said.

On October 11, 2020 at about 2:00 AM (GMT+4) Armenian Armed Forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone.

According to the latest data, 10 civilians, including 4 women, were killed as a result of missiles hitting the buildings.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

