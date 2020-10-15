Free movement of people and vehicles limited in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15
Trend:
The illegal regime created in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan restricted the free movement of people and vehicles in the region, Trend reports on Oct. 15 with reference to the Armenian media.
The departure from the territory of the Nagorno-Karabakh region is limited for people subject to a mobilization call and is allowed only in special cases if there is a pass issued by the commandant.
