Int’l community must assist withdrawal of Armenian troops from occupied Azerbaijani lands - Lebanese political analyst

The international community must facilitate the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani lands, Lebanese political analyst and researcher Ali Bakeer told Trend on Oct. 15.

“The use of double standards in relation to Azerbaijan by the international community is surprising,” the political analyst added. “All countries, except Turkey, insist on freezing the conflict, which is not a solution to the conflict itself.”

“This approach amid double standards to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict gives more courage to Armenia to keep the Azerbaijani lands under occupation,” Bakeer said. “Baku does not accept and will never accept such an outcome of events. The Azerbaijani authorities are completely right in this issue.”

“Unfortunately, the OSCE Minsk Group does not take any real steps within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the territories of which have been occupied by Armenia,” the political analyst said.

“During the negotiations with the OSCE Minsk Group, Azerbaijan did not receive a centimeter of its historical territories,” the political analyst said. “The only solution to this conflict is to ensure Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in accordance with international law. Armenia must withdraw its armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.”

“The countries that have accused Azerbaijan of using mercenaries from Syria and Libya have not yet provided any evidence,” Bakeer said.

“The statements that fighters from Syria are fighting on the side of Azerbaijan are nothing more than attempts to slander Baku,” the political analyst said. “There are facts testified by documents that foreign fighters were redirected to Armenia to conduct battles with the Azerbaijani armed forces.”

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.