Measures on eliminating damage caused by the Armenian Armed Forces to civilian objects begin

Implementation of appropriate measures has begun to eliminate the damage caused to civilian objects of Azerbaijan as a result of rocket and artillery shelling of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend.

The ministry noted that, since September 27, the Armenian armed forces have regularly fired at Azerbaijani settlements from heavy artillery and rocket launchers, civilian objects, including private and apartment buildings, farms, continue to cause destruction on civilian objects to this day.

On the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, in order to ensure the safety of the population and eliminate existing problems, a corresponding commission has been created. With the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the National Agency for Demining the Territories of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), and local executive authorities in the field, relevant work has begun.

The created commission has already completed the work on the investigation and assessment of the damage caused in Mingachevir, and in a short time, similar work will be completed in Ganja. At present, these measures are continuing in Barda, Beylagan, and Agjabedi districts, and in the near future, they will be launched in Jabrail, Fizuli, Naftalan, and Gokgel districts.

The restoration and construction of infrastructural and civilian facilities during the war are under the control of the President of Azerbaijan.