Armenia violates ceasefire regime on state border with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Armenia tried to aggravate the situation on the state border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian Armed Forces, using large-caliber weapons, fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Gadabay district from Armenia’s Chemberek district and the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Tovuz district from Armenia’s Berd district.