Russia hopes on quickly agreed mechanism for monitoring ceasefire in Karabakh - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Russia hopes for the shortest possible agreement on a mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire in Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference held on Oct.19, Trend reports.

“We have informed our colleagues from the Secretariat of the Council of Europe about how Russia sees the situation, about the steps taken by us,” Lavrov noted. “We are convinced that the most important thing now is and this, probably, doesn’t require much effort, to immediately stop whipping up confrontational rhetoric, both between the parties and through the responsible international players.”

“The next absolutely necessary step, which must be taken in parallel with putting end to the confrontational rhetoric, is the cessation of hostilities and strikes against civilian targets. This is the very demand that is contained in the statement of the presidents of Russia, the US, and France as the heads of state of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Moscow document, which was concluded with our assistance by the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on October 10, and was confirmed in the document agreed by them on October 18, trying to stop the bloodshed again,” he further said.

“After the meeting in Moscow, our hopes weren’t justified, because the strikes on settlements and civilian infrastructure continued, which is unacceptable. However in order for the ceasefire to work, it’s necessary to establish and create a mechanism for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire,” the Russian minister pointed out. “We have been already convinced of this after two documents that were adopted, but didn’t help us to radically change the situation. It’s the matter, on which we, including our Defense Ministry, primarily with our colleagues from Azerbaijan and Armenia, are now actively working, and we hope that such a mechanism will be agreed upon in the nearest future.”

“Speaking of the tasks of today, I must mention the need to significantly accelerate efforts for a political settlement, which is also stated in the Moscow statement,” he said. “There are detailed extensive developments that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries - Russia, France, and the US - prepared and discussed with the parties. In my opinion, they contain all the answers to all questions, and within the limits of the achievable at the present historical moment.”

"In my opinion, we must induce the parties to agree on key provisions that will allow stabilizing the situation in this region in the longer term, unblocking economic and transport links and ensuring reliable security of both Karabakh and other territories located there," added Lavrov.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.