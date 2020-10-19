Armenian PM admits defeat and ready for talks with Azerbaijan on Karabakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19
Trend:
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed readiness to come to Moscow to meet with the Azerbaijani side for holding the negotiations on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports citing TASS on Oct. 19.
Latest
Appeal to be sent to relevant structures due to Armenia’s attacks on civilian population of Azerbaijan
It is impossible to find other countries elsewhere in world that would be so close to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
Armenia carrying out acts of terrorism against Azerbaijani civilians at state level - Assistant to president
Conflict unleashed by Armenia continues, Armenia continues to attack Azerbaijani civilians, says assistant to Azerbaijani president
Armenian Armed Forces targeted pipelines in Azerbaijan's Khizi district - Prosecutor General's Office
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to send appeals to strengthen protection of Azerbaijani diplomats abroad
Article covering latest developments within Karabakh conflict published by International Policy Digest