Restoration of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - undoubtedly legitimate process - Georgian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is undoubtedly a legitimate process, expert on international relations, former deputy of the Georgian parliament Irakli Gogava told Trend.

"Baku's readiness to ensure security with the use of international guarantees for the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh removes all the skeptics' questions. I regret that the long negotiation process did not lead to a result and it turned to a military solution. After all, no one wants war and human suffering," the expert says.

According to him, long-term peace and stability cannot be established as long as the territorial integrity of the state, in this case Azerbaijan, is violated.

"On the other hand, one cannot fail to note the unprecedented consolidation and mobilization of Azerbaijani society. Reasonable people can see that while Armenia was carried away by the color revolutions of the Soros type, Azerbaijan was building a state, building pragmatic relations with leading countries and did not allow any of the world capitals or global centers to dictate conditions or rules of how to live," the expert emphasized.

According to him, it is important that the parties comply with international norms on the conduct of hostilities and do not allow unnecessary casualties. The target of the military cannot be civilians and peaceful cities.

