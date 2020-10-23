Protest rally against Ganja terror was held in Budapest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Trend:

Our compatriots living in Hungary held a rally in front of the “Szent İstvan Basilica” Church in the center of Budapest to protest against the military provocation of Armenia and to convey the truth about Azerbaijan to the Hungarian public.

The action, organized by the Hungary-Azerbaijan Youth Union and Azerbaijani House in Budapest, was attended by members of the Azerbaijani diaspora and Turkic-speaking communities, our young people studying in this country, and residents. Protesters holding state flags of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Hungary, as well as slogans such as "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Stop Armenian occupation!", "Stop Armenian terrorism!", "Stop the death of children!", "Civilians are inviolable!", "We say no to terrorism!", "Pray for Ganja!!" written in English and Hungarian, called the killing of civilians, including children and the destruction of civilian objects as a crime against humanity as a result of acts of vandalism committed by the Armenian armed forces in Ganja and other settlements.

At the end of the action, a statement on Ganja terror was delivered, brochures reflecting the Armenian aggression were distributed to residents, and media representatives were informed about the Armenian vandalism.