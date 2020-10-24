Azerbaijani diaspora youth actively taking part in media fight against Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.24

Trend:

The attack of the Armenian Armed Forces on Azerbaijan, which began on September 27 encouraged the Azerbaijani diaspora youth to consolidate in the media struggle against the aggression, Trend reports referring to the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The youth representatives living in different countries send appeals to government agencies, officials and international organizations, trying to bring the realities to the wider public via social media.

In order to accurately and correctly inform the local community, articles, interviews and statements exposing the occupation policy of Armenia are published online.

Below are two interviews with Kerim Kerimov (Director of the “Azerbaijan House” in Barcelona), and Tural Aliyev (Member of Azerbaijan Diaspora Youth):

https://republic-underground.com/exclusive-interview-with-musahib%C9%99-k%C9%99rim-k%C9%99rimov/

https://republic-underground.com/interview-with-tural-aliyev/

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.