Armenians think shelling of cities will force Azerbaijan to end war - Russian expert

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 October 2020 18:44 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Armenians think that shelling of cities can force Azerbaijani leadership to end the war, Russian expert, publicist and public figure Dmitry Verkhoturov told Trend commenting the shellings of peaceful Azerbaijani settlements and cities by Armenia.

"The war is generally waged by all available means. The Armenian Armed Forces are defeated and therefore they refer to shelling the cities, thinking that this will force the Azerbaijani leadership to end the war. The only possible answer to this is to strengthen the offensive and defeat them as quickly as possible," he said.

According to the expert, Armenia cannot count on anything on the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in the context of cooperation with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"Russia has clearly stated that Nagorno Karabakh is beyond CSTO's zone of responsibility, while Armenia, helping the illegal regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan at the expense of its resources, is playing a very dangerous game, trying to anyhow draw CSTO into this conflict and thus violating its obligations," added Verkhoturov.

As earlier reported, on October 28 at about 13:00 (GMT+4) Armenian Armed Forces, using cluster bombs, launched a missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Barda city, as a result of which 21 civilians were killed and nearly 70 were injured.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

