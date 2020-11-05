Azerbaijan destroys battery of Armenian armed forces 41st artillery regiment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

During the battles in the Aghdam direction of the front, the units of the Azerbaijan Army fired at the batteries of the 41st artillery regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports on Nov. 5 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result, there are dead and injured among the military personnel.

Large quantities of Armenian ammunition were blown up and the artillery pieces were completely destroyed.