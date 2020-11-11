Difficult to view France's diplomatic moves as neutral - political expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

France's biased approach to the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has long been evident thanks to only a few statements by President Emmanuel Macron, Basel Haj Jasem, researcher in Russian and Turkish affairs, political expert told Trend.

France is one of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, however, as Haj Jasem noted, it is quite difficult to consider France's diplomatic steps as neutral in relation to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, due to the strong influence of the Armenian lobby in this country.

According to him, the difficulties are also caused by the fact that Macron made attempts to use this conflict to strengthen the position of his country in the European Union.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.