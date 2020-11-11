Restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is based on just position, int'l law - Pakistani Youth leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

Trend:

Restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was a result of strong well and heroic devotion of the Army and is based on just position and international law, Pakistani Youth leader Qaiser Nawab told Trend.

“On behalf of the People of Pakistan particularly Young people, I extend a cordial congratulation to the brotherly people, youth and Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on its historical victory over the Armenian illegal occupation of the Nagorno Karabakh as well as seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan,” Nawab said.

Underlining that Pakistan stood with its Azerbaijani brothers and sisters since the very beginning, Nawab said: “The happiness of our Azerbaijani brothers and Sisters, who have liberated their occupied territories following the clashes triggered by Armenia’s aggression, is also our happiness. We in Pakistan stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan at all times.”

He also commemorated all the civilian victims of Armenian occupation throughout 30 years, in particular children and young people deprived of their future.

“We convey our condolences to the brotherly Azerbaijani people for the martyrs who lost their lives during the recent military operations and wish speedy recovery to those injured. I am sure that with the great sacrifices of the soldiers of Azerbaijan and the people of Azerbaijan, what is meant and what is destined for them they will be achieved and Azerbaijan will keep progressing and prospering in the committee of nations. Long Live Pakistan- Azerbaijan brotherhood!” Nawab said.