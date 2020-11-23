Iran not allow weapons transportation - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Iran has not allowed anyone to transport weapons in the Karabakh conflict, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The spokesman stressed that in general, Iran has not been careless to any conflict, especially to this conflict.

Commenting on the postponement of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's visit to Azerbaijan and Russia, Khatibzadeh noted that the visits of all members of the Iranian government have been postponed due to the adjustment of the Iranian state budget for next Iranian year. The visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister was also postponed for this reason. A new program will be prepared in connection with the visit.

The main purpose of the visit will be the Karabakh conflict. Of course, Iran has strategic relations with these countries. Iran's relations with Azerbaijan are developing. Iran-Azerbaijan relations have an ancient history and Iran is trying to further enhance these relations.