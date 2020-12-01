European culture to have new dimensions with Lachin's liberation - US expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

European Culture and Turkic nations together with the people of Azerbaijan, will have new dimensions and will further strengthen the monuments' status with the liberation of Lachin, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

Having noted that the liberation of Lachin has a great strategic importance for Azerbaijan, Tase noted that it also ensures full territorial sovereignty for the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Lachin district and its villages are home of some of the most important pilgrimage sites for the Turkic nations and the people of Azerbaijan,” Tase said.

He said that the liberation of Lachin will bring a new layer of tapestry within the European cultural mosaic and strengthen the international role of the Architectural school of Azerbaijan.

“Lachin represents the essence of Azerbaijani culture and will remain under the control of Azerbaijani government. Lachin District will become a shining city upon a hill, it will become one of the top destinations of cultural tourism in Eurasia,” Tase said.

