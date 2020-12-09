Azerbaijani president demonstrated importance of sustainable diplomatic ties - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.9

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has demonstrated the importance of sustainable diplomatic relations in the modern unstable world, Professor of Russian St. Petersburg State University, political expert, historian Natalya Yeremina told Trend.

According to Yeremina, building stable interactions with various players, first of all, maintaining strong personal contacts at all diplomatic levels in relations with Russia, the president was constantly in touch, thereby demonstrating his readiness for constant dialogue.

"This is largely due to the personal qualities of the president, with an understanding of the set of tools that a national leader can use in the international arena because practically every visit of Azerbaijani diplomats to Moscow, for example, was productive, followed by the signing of contracts and agreements," she said.

"As a result, we are witnessing a constant growth in trade turnover and mutual investment, as well as the emergence of new projects, including those ones in the non-oil and gas industry," added the expert.