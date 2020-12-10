German ZDF TV shows footage of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:41 Dec.9

German ZDF TV channel has showed a video footage of Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Fuzuli districts liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The channel’s journalist Jorg Braze, who spoke to local residents of Aghdam and Fuzuli districts, said that more and more Azerbaijanis are returning to the districts. One of the residents, Hamlet Ibrahimov, who took part in the First Karabakh War in the 1990s, spoke about the crimes committed by the Armenians in these districts and about the course of the 44-day war.

He showed two Armenian tanks and shells taken as a trophy by Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The footage showed the ruins of the city of Aghdam, urban center of Aghdam district, giving the impression of a ‘ghost town’. The territory was occupied by Armenia in 1993, plundered after the departure of the local population and still remaining uninhabited. This city is also called ‘Hiroshima of the Caucasus’.

The city’s resident Maryam Ismayilova, who returned here after 27 years, pointed to the area, where she lived, from the minaret of the local mosque noting that her house was completely destroyed. She reminded that when the Armenians attacked the city, all residents of Aghdam abandoned it leaving all their property there. Her brother and husband were injured and missing, and there is still no news from them.

According to the footage, in Fuzuli, another ‘ghost town’, Ibrahimov, walking through the ruins of a destroyed mosque, showed German journalists the place where the Fuzuli mosque was once located, comparable in size to the Aghdam mosque, as well as the remains of the mosque minaret. The minaret was the same height as the minaret of the Agdam mosque, but the Armenians destroyed it.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.