OSCE MG virtually ceases to exist - Russian analyst

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 December 2020 16:07 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Everybody understands very well that the OSCE Minsk Group has virtually ceased to exist, head of the Center for Strategic Analysis of the Russian Institute for Innovative Development, well-known Russian political analyst Andrei Ivanov told Trend on Dec. 16.

The Russian expert stressed that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved and now all negotiations must be conducted in a constructive manner rather than in the way they have been held over the past three decades.

"Now there is an opportunity to resolve purely humanitarian issues, namely, the issues of settling people, returning refugees, restoring settlements,” the political analyst said.

