Nagorno-Karabakh from point of international law - Azerbaijan's part - Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.17

Trend:

Nagorno-Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan from the aspect of international law, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference, Trend reports on Dec.17.

"From an international legal point of view, I also talked about this, all these territories are an integral part of Azerbaijan. Armenia itself didn’t recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh, and taking into account this fact, it’s also Azerbaijan from the point of view of international law," Putin noted.