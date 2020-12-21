Home Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Azerbaijan shows video footage from Garajalli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 December 2020 14:57 (UTC+04:00) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21 Trend: The video footage from Garajalli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district has been distributed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. Trend shows the video footage. Tags: Jabrayil district Azerbaijan Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news