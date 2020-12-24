Russian MFA notes importance of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict's settlement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

The settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the most important events not only in the regional scale, but also globally, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, Trend reports on Dec. 24.

"This is one of the most important achievements,” Zakharova said. “The role of Russia is obvious."

“There is huge work behind the trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia and its implementation is associated with even bigger work,” spokesperson said. “There is a lot of complex work ahead. When there is peace, a lot is achievable."