Work on return of POWs between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues - Russia's MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

The work on the return of prisoners of war and other detainees continues in accordance with the trilateral statement of the president of Russia, the president of Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, as well as in accordance with the agreements reached between the president of Russia, the president of Azerbaijan and the prime minister of Armenia at the summit on January 11, 2021 in Moscow, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing, Trend reports.

“The Russian side is also rendering assistance in these issues through its peacekeeping contingent,” the spokesperson said.

"As you know, it is deployed along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh region,” Zakharova said. “As the Russian president and the foreign minister emphasized, all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war would be the best option for the rapid settlement of the problem."