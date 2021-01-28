UN structures negotiating with Azerbaijan and Armenia to send mission to Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

UN structures continue to coordinate with Azerbaijan and Armenia the sending of a comprehensive assessment mission to Nagorno-Karabakh, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

She made the remark at a press conference on Jan.28.

"We consider it useful to connect specialized international structures. At present, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is actively working in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent districts. As for the specialized United Nations (UN) agencies, the UN leadership is in contact with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides and continues to agree on the modality of sending a comprehensive assessment mission to Nagorno-Karabakh," Zakharova said.

Russia supports the UN's cooperation with Baku and Yerevan on all issues of humanitarian assistance, the spokesperson stressed.