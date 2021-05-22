Time came to assess Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan - French Mediapart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

The time has come to assess the war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, an article published in the independent French Mediapart online investigative journal said, Trend reports.

"After the liberation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts by the Azerbaijani army in November 2020, Baku began to calculate the damage caused to its territories as a result of the almost 30-year Armenian occupation, not only from a humanitarian point of view but also in terms of cultural and material values,” the article noted. “Now it’s time to assess the war crimes committed by Armenia, in particular, in order to restore at any cost these territories, which were destroyed since 1991, which influenced the lives of many peaceful Azerbaijanis, beginning from the first Karabakh war and ending with the second war from September through November 2020.”

“In fact, in the context of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, international law condemned Yerevan back in 1993 through adopting four UN resolutions demanding the immediate withdrawal of all Armenian occupying forces and putting end to the Armenian aggression, but this that time had no result,” the article reminded. “After the end of the conflict, Baku was able to start several judicial investigations of war crimes, about which it informed the International Federation for Human Rights.”

According to the article, during the second Karabakh war, Armenia fired ballistic missiles at the civilian population of Azerbaijan, grossly violating all norms and principles of international humanitarian law.

"On October 11 and 17, 2020, missiles fired from the 9K72 operative tactical system hit residential areas of Ganja, resulting in civilian casualties. Some civilians were injured,” the article further said. “The total number of civilian casualties as a result of Armenian strikes on Azerbaijani cities is estimated at 100 people. Besides, more than 400 civilians were injured, the fact which one of the Armenian generals of the army Movses Hakobyan himself recently admitted before resigning.”

“Azerbaijan intends to demand compensation for damage and bring Armenia to justice for each of its war crimes so that the killing of these people doesn't remain unpunished. It’s also necessary to prevent the supply of weapons to the region. The time has come for the full restoration of international law in the region after the return of Karabakh by Azerbaijan," concluded the article.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.