ITFC, IsDB in close collaboration with IsDB Group Business Forum to organize Webinar on AgriTech Digital Solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group (Agriculture Department) in close collaboration with IsDB Group Business Forum (THIQAH) will organize a Webinar on AgriTech Digital Solutions on 15th October 2020, at 12:00 - 14:30 KSA time, BST +2:00

Agriculture is a core sector in the economies of most of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries. It employs well over 233 million people, accounts for a significant proportion of the GDP, and is the main source of food and nutritional security.

The sector is however sub-optimal in many member countries relative to other regions in the world. Putting technology and digitalization to the mix, interventions are needed to enhance production and productivity rates, and provide access to markets.

Transformation and technology in the Agriculture sector will not only improve production but will facilitate trade within and across member countries. From seeds and fertilizers to equipment for mechanization, the full value chain is at the core of the focus. Trade will also open and expand markets for the produce (output) and drive incentives for farmers to increase investments in production.

The purpose of the webinar is three-fold:

Identify the most promising AgriTech solutions that could be deployed at scale to achieve food and nutrition security, sustainable food and farming systems that are climate-smart. Raise environmental awareness and demonstrate how AgriTech solutions can be game changers that can practically contribute to preserving and restoring the environment in a sustainable manner. Establish strategic partnerships among various stakeholders to materialize the applications of AgriTech solutions and good agronomic practices at scale to advance the performance of the agriculture and rural development sector.

Webinar Theme

The discussion during the 2.5-hour webinar will revolve around the following topics:

Food Security : very hot topic as the world’s population is heading towards 9.5 B by 2050, which means that there is a deprecate need to boost the yields (increase the use of improved seeds, fertilizers, good agronomic practices) and enhance efficiency across various stages of the supply chain through digitalization.

: very hot topic as the world’s population is heading towards 9.5 B by 2050, which means that there is a deprecate need to boost the yields (increase the use of improved seeds, fertilizers, good agronomic practices) and enhance efficiency across various stages of the supply chain through digitalization. Environmentally Sustainable Agriculture: resources are being depleted due to inefficient farming practices, hence the need to rationalize the utilization of resources in a sustainable manner.

For more information, please check the webinar's website: www.agritech-webinars.com