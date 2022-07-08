The President of AZAL Jahangir Asgarov Meets Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Issues of further cooperation in order to strengthen successful partnership in the field of civil aviation between the two countries were discussed at the meeting of the President of AZAL, Mr, Jahangir Asgarov, and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Faisal bin Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al Hinzab.

At a meeting with Ambassador Jahangir Asgarov expressed satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral cooperation between the countries in the field of civil aviation.

According to him, air communication between Azerbaijan and Qatar plays an important role in the development of economic cooperation and expansion of tourist potential of the two countries.

“Today Qatar Airways operates seven flights a week in the direction of Doha-Baku-Doha. Also, during the World Cup, which will be held in Qatar in November-December this year, it is expected to increase the number of weekly flights operated by the air carrier on this route,”- said Jahangir Asgarov.

Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al Hinzab expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation in the sphere of civil aviation will continue to develop and have a positive influence on strengthening business and tourism relations between the countries.