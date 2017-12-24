President Rumen Radev: Azerbaijan-Bulgaria cooperation to develop and deepen

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday and wish you good health, peace and every success in your state activities," the message reads.

"Taking this nice opportunity, I would like to express my deep gratitude for your hospitality and achievements made during my official visit to Azerbaijan in October of this year. I am confident that cooperation between our countries will continue to grow and deepen. Because the solid foundation of these relations is based on the friendly relations between our peoples.

I would like you to visit Bulgaria in 2018.

Mr. President, I once again convey to you my deepest respect. "

