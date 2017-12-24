Moldova’s president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

24 December 2017 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Moldova’s President Igor Dodon has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"On the occasion of your birthday, I wish you robust health, longevity and new great achievements,” President Dodon said in a letter.

“You gained reputation not only in Azerbaijan, but also beyond the country due to your fruitful activity as the president and rich political experience,” the letter said.

“I would like to express my gratitude for your significant contribution to the intensification of relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova and the establishment of high-level-cooperation and constructive partnership.

“In this context, I attach great importance to the further comprehensive development of the cooperation between Moldova and Azerbaijan, which fully meets the long-term interests of our countries,” the letter said.

“Once again I congratulate and wish you happiness and prosperity,” the letter said. “I extend the best wishes to your family and friends."

