Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Dec.24, the press service of the Azerbaijani president reported.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated President Aliyev on his birthday and wished him good health and success in his presidential activities for the prosperity and development of the people of Azerbaijan.

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

The Heads of State expressed confidence that the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries will develop successfully in all spheres.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with pleasure recalled numerous reciprocal visits and meetings during the year and expressed their confidence that these contacts will continue next year.

