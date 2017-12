Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today attended the inauguration ceremony of the Khagani Rustamov Str. in Baku White City, the circle and four-lane pedestrian crossing in this street, as well as the presentation ceremony of the newly built garden, and recently constructed and renovated quarters.

Story still developing

