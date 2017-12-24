Petro Poroshenko: Active intergovernmental dialogue, joint efforts to help restore sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine, Azerbaijan

24 December 2017 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Your Excellency, accept my warmest congratulations on your birthday," the message reads.

"I appreciate the trust and understanding that have been formed between us. I am confident that an active interstate dialogue and our joint efforts will contribute to the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am firmly convinced that the Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations of strategic partnership, which have deep historical roots, will continue to develop actively both in the bilateral dimension and within the framework of international structures.

I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health, vitality and new achievements in the activities as the head of state for the benefit of the friendly Azerbaijani people."

