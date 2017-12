Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan, by joining the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, has undertaken commitments in connection with the implementation of this project and is taking serious steps to fulfill these commitments, said the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov.

He made the remarks at a conference held at the Azerbaijani parliament on the role of parliament in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ahmadov noted that Azerbaijan has established a special national council for the implementation of these goals.

High-ranking state officials are involved in the Council’s work.

The Azerbaijani government attaches great importance to the implementation of this project, noted the deputy prime minister.

The voluntary national report on the implementation of these Goals by Azerbaijan was submitted to the UN on July 19, said Ahmadov, adding that this report was welcomed with special attention.

Azerbaijan is seriously working to adapt the National Development Strategy to global projects, said the official.

He added that the parliament plays a special role in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news