Mongolian president phones President Ilham Aliyev

25 December 2017 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga has made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Khaltmaagiin Battulga congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him success in his presidential activity and robust health.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The presidents hailed good opportunities for developing bilateral relations between the two countries in a variety of fields.

