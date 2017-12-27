President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia relations reached level of strategic partnership

27 December 2017 00:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.26

Trend:

Today, the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia have reached the level of strategic partnership, both sides characterize them in this way and have a very positive dynamics for growth.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made the remarks at the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state held in Moscow on Dec.26.

The head of state noted that social and political stability is ensured under the leadership of President of Russia Vladimir Putin, and it naturally relies on public consent.

"Obviously, no one doubts in Azerbaijan that the Russian people will make the right choice in the forthcoming presidential elections," he added.

"We know very well that the successful development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations bilateral is linked with your name. Today these relations have reached a level of strategic partnership; both sides characterize them in this way and have a very positive dynamics for growth. I once again note that success cannot be achieved without political stability. In recent years, we have seen enough bloody events, clashes, hostility, inter-religious strife, inter-confessional contradictions and ethnic conflicts. Therefore, the current entire international panorama indeed once again shows the correctness of the course that you follow. Because today Russia is a factor of stabilization in the global scale," said President Ilham Aliyev.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Authorized capital of Azerbaijan’s Mortgage, Credit Guarantee Fund set
Economy news 26 December 20:45
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva receives Order of saint Equal to Apostles Duchess Olga (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 20:45
Ilham Aliyev attends CIS informal meeting in Moscow (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 20:33
Azerbaijan’s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 19:37
Azerbaijan approves 2018 budget of unemployment insurance fund
Politics 26 December 17:13
Azerbaijan approves 2018 budget of State Social Protection Fund
Politics 26 December 17:00
Azerbaijani president increases living wage for 2018
Politics 26 December 16:16
Azerbaijan approves needs criterion for 2018
Politics 26 December 16:12
Azerbaijan's mortgage and credit guarantee funds merge
Business 26 December 13:43
President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018
Business 26 December 09:44
Berdimuhamedov: Azerbaijani people led by President Aliyev achieved success in state building
Politics 25 December 19:29
Goshgar Tahmazli appointed chairman of Azerbaijan's Food Security Agency
Politics 25 December 18:42
President Aliyev presents "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli (PHOTO)
Politics 25 December 15:18
Mongolian president phones President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 25 December 13:53
Ilham Aliyev says additional measures important to further expand economic co-op with Russia
Politics 25 December 11:32
Russia's president phones Ilham Aliyev
Politics 25 December 00:15
Albanian president congratulates President Aliyev
Politics 24 December 15:55
Shavkat Mirziyoyev: All achievements of Azerbaijan's domestic and foreign policy are sarelated to Ilham Aliyev's wise policy
Politics 24 December 13:52