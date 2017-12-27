Azerbaijan expands responsibilities of State Customs Committee

27 December 2017 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Customs Committee will now be obliged to transfer documents about legalization of criminally-obtained currency and other property to the relevant criminal prosecution body, according to President Ilham Aliyev’s decree changing the "Regulations on the State Customs Committee", signed on Dec. 27.

According to the decree, in case of revealing the legalization of criminally-obtained foreign currency and other property, taken out of or brought into Azerbaijan, as well as financing of terrorism, the State Customs Committee must take measures and transfer the obtained documents to the criminal prosecution body.

Moreover, the State Customs Committee is obliged to report about the revealed facts to the financial monitoring body.

