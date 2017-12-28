Ilham Aliyev orders to award Dostlug Order to a number of individuals

28 December 2017 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award Dostlug (Friendship) Order to Marianna Vardinoyannis for services rendered to the development of friendly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Greece.

President Aliyev has also signed an order to award Dostlug Order to Darkhan Kuandikulu Kidirali for services rendered to the development of friendly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Ilham Aliyev has also signed an order to award Dostlug Order to Robert Viktorovich Ilatov for services rendered to the development of friendly ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Israel.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan establishes agency for development of SMEs
Politics 28 December 17:49
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia relations reached level of strategic partnership
Politics 27 December 00:27
Authorized capital of Azerbaijan’s Mortgage, Credit Guarantee Fund set
Economy news 26 December 20:45
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva receives Order of saint Equal to Apostles Duchess Olga (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 20:45
Ilham Aliyev attends CIS informal meeting in Moscow (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 20:33
Azerbaijan’s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 19:37
Azerbaijan approves 2018 budget of unemployment insurance fund
Politics 26 December 17:13
Azerbaijan approves 2018 budget of State Social Protection Fund
Politics 26 December 17:00
Azerbaijani president increases living wage for 2018
Politics 26 December 16:16
Azerbaijan approves needs criterion for 2018
Politics 26 December 16:12
Azerbaijan's mortgage and credit guarantee funds merge
Business 26 December 13:43
President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018
Business 26 December 09:44
Berdimuhamedov: Azerbaijani people led by President Aliyev achieved success in state building
Politics 25 December 19:29
Goshgar Tahmazli appointed chairman of Azerbaijan's Food Security Agency
Politics 25 December 18:42
President Aliyev presents "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli (PHOTO)
Politics 25 December 15:18
Mongolian president phones President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 25 December 13:53
Ilham Aliyev says additional measures important to further expand economic co-op with Russia
Politics 25 December 11:32
Russia's president phones Ilham Aliyev
Politics 25 December 00:15