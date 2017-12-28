Ilham Aliyev orders to award Dostlug Order to a number of individuals (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:39)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award Dostlug (Friendship) Order to Marianna Vardinoyannis for services rendered to the development of friendly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Greece.

President Aliyev has also signed an order to award Dostlug Order to Darkhan Kuandikulu Kidirali for services rendered to the development of friendly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Ilham Aliyev has also signed an order to award Dostlug Order to Robert Viktorovich Ilatov for services rendered to the development of friendly ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Israel.

